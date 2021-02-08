I-T raids Godfrey Phillips India’s premises along with other properties of Lalit Modi’s brother Samir Modi

Tobacco manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India’s (GPI's) premises were searched by the Income Tax (I-T) Department for three days between 3 and 7 February. According to a news report , the raid took place over some financial transactions of GPI promoter and director of Indofil Industries Samir Modi.

Along with GPI, Samir's personal properties were searched as well. The report even suggested that Samir was interrogated for over 20 hours, quoting a top I-T Department source.

“The Company has extended full cooperation to the authorities and will participate in any proceedings, if required,” said the company in its statement.

The raid took place under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

At present, there is infighting within the Modi family over the business of late Krishan Kumar Modi, who handled it for five decades, before his death in 2019.

Samir's elder brother Lalit Modi, IPL founder and now a fugitive who has fled India, does not agree with his mother’s decision to name Samir as the CEO of the company—he even tweeted about this raid.