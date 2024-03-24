I Messed Up: 'Upset' Ram Charan Asks Anand Mahindra, Why He Was Not Invited To The 'Wedding'

A screengrab from the video campaign | Mahindra

Not being invited for a wedding can bothersome but what if you are one of the recognisable faces of Indian cinema, and you are 'not invited'?

Indian actor Ram Charan, who took the world by storm with his scintillating moves in the now legendary 'Nattu Nattu' took his 'grievance' to X (formerly Twitter). He tagged Mahindra and Mahindra boss Anand Mahindra and raised his concerns overnt being invited to Sujith's 'wedding' saying, "Why didn't you invite me to Sujith’s wedding, Anand Mahindra? I live close by. It would have been fun to meet my friends of Zaheerabad. By the way, great work, @MahindraRise".

The actor here was referring to an advertising campaign by Mahindra, which involves a reference to the 'wedding' of Sujith and Sreelakshmi. The actor lauded the company for their efforts taken while working towards sustainability.

Why didn't you invite me to Sujith’s wedding, @anandmahindra ? I live close by. It would have been fun to meet my friends of Zaheerabad. By the way, great work, @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/lBIEF6kTGx — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 23, 2024

Anand Mahindra was quick to respond, as he usually does, on his x profile. Mahindra said, "I confess, I messed up, And missed sending you the invitation @AlwaysRamCharan"

As Mahindra did not wish to commit the same 'mistake' again, and therefore conveyed his wishes for the actor's birthday in advance.

Mahindra is known for his quick comments and commentary on X (formerly twitter), often giving his take and passing his remarks on myriad issues.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, the flagship of the conglomerate was trading at Rs 1,875.00, gaining 0.59 per cent on 22 March, Friday.

Mahindra owned IT firm, Tech Mahindra's shares dropped by 1.53 per cent to reach Rs 1263 on March 22.