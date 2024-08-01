'I Don't Want To Be Like Manmohan Singh': FM Sitharaman Takes On Opposition, Mocks Former PM

Photo Credit: PTI

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha has perhaps seen it all; it started with the Union Budget, that was presented on July 23. It was followed up with myriad discussions on the same, inside and outside the house.

I Don't Wanna to be him.

The parliament has seen some fiery moments appear as well. As the session continues, many more such events are expected to occur. In a recent development, while speaking in the lower house, the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was reacting and therefore responding to comments about her.

The comment apparently compared the current FM with the former PM and also the FM of the country, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

“I don’t want to be like Dr Manmohan Singh” — Nirmala Sitharaman



As if she can become even 0.000001% of Dr Manmohan Singh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dRZapS2kj — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) July 31, 2024

Replying to this comment, she spoke to the house and said, "Certainly , I also do not wish to be like Dr. Manmohan Singh", in a churlish tone.

The Treasury benches and the ruling party's MP appeared to cheer the FM for the remark.

This remark appears to have hit the wrong chord with some netizens, who have criticised the FM for her tone.

Netizens React to The Comment

One user took the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Nirmala Sitharaman arrogantly mocks former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Lok Sabha and says I certainly don't want to be like Manmohan Singh."

Nirmala Ji doesn't want to be like Dr. Manmohan Singh, she has company of great economists like Rishi Bagree. pic.twitter.com/Oeg0QZugmQ — KK (@iBedardiRaja) August 1, 2024

The ostensibly indignant user further added, "Illiterate BJP MPs behind her burst into laughter. Someone should tell Nirmala Sitharaman that she has to take birth 7 more times just to be 1% of the economist and leader that Dr. Manmohan Singh was."

Another user sardonically commented, "Like they say: Grapes are sour".

Another user commented on similar lines and said, Nirmala Ji doesn't want to be like Dr. Manmohan Singh, she has company of great economists like Rishi Bagree."