Hyundai Motor India Reports 77,916 Units Sold In September, A 10.8% YoY Growth

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Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported total sales of 77,916 units in September 2026, marking its highest-ever monthly sales figure since the company's inception. This represents a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Domestic and Export Performance

The company's domestic sales stood at 57,166 units, registering a 10.9 per cent YoY growth. Exports contributed 20,750 units to the total, showing a 10.4 per cent YoY growth for the month.

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Management Commentary

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of HMIL, stated that the September 2026 sales surpassed the previous record set in July 2026. He noted the balanced growth across both domestic and export markets.

Outlook and New Launches

Garg added that the company anticipates continued customer interest during the festive season. This is expected to be supported by the commencement of bookings for the new Hyundai BAYON in India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.