FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO | Image credit: Wikipedia
Tarun Garg promoted to Chief Operating Officer was among the top management changes announced on Monday by Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Garg, who was previously Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), would now be in charge of product strategy, sales, marketing, and service, according to a statement from Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).

As part of the changes in its senior management leadership, HMIL also said Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain.

The elevations will be effective from January 1, 2023, it added.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as whole-time directors on the HMIL board, the company said.

HMIL Managing Director and CEO Unsoo Kim said,"The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India's commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership."

