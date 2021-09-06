Hyperleap unveils 'Orderly', under 30 seconds conversational e-commerce solution

Hyderabad-based Social / Conversational commerce startup Hyperleap Software Technologies has launched “Orderly”, an e-commerce SaaS solution, to help local merchants start their digital business in under 30 seconds alongside their offline business. Orderly offers its services in India presently, with plans to expand to the international markets.

Founded by Gopi Krishna Lakkepuram, an ISB graduate and former Microsoft US employee, along with friend Srikanth Tadaka, the startup targets to onboard 2 million businesses by the end of 2022, and is aggressively hiring to fulfil various technology and marketing roles in the company. Before launching Orderly, Gopi Krishna Lakkepuram founded Hyperleap Software Technologies--providing strategy and technology consulting services to enterprises and other startups.

Announcing the launch of Orderly, Gopi Krishna, Co-Founder, CEO & Head of Technology said, “Before commercialising Orderly, we have piloted and refined various features of the product with a small, closed audience for over three months. We are experimenting with various revenue models as our primary focus right now is growth. For a limited time, our product will be offered at no-cost basis for the lifetime. Thereafter, for new signups we plan to have a yearly usage fee of Rs 2000 per store without any additional commissions or charges”. Gopi added

Srikanth Tadaka, Co-founder, COO & Head of Marketing, Orderly, said, “What we want to do is easy-commerce, not e-commerce. Merchants want more orders, and customers today find it easy to send their orders on WhatsApp; but as a merchant, managing and coordinating every order is just not scalable, and this is the problem we are solving which is critical for the success of e-business.

Initially Orderly aims to tap and target small and medium businesses, and resellers, and later expand to new segments.

According to a December 2020 Sequoia-Bain report, in India Social / Conversational commerce is growing at a CAGR of 50-60 percent and from a $1.5-2 billion market into a $16-20 billion market by 2025. “Orderly” focus will be on these local stores that are constantly on the lookout for tools that can help them grow, the press release added.

Orderly secured an undisclosed amount in funding in 2020 for product design and development and is now actively in discussions with potential investors to secure $1.5 million in Seed round for growth capital. The funds raised will be used to ramp up marketing, operations and further extend the feature set for this flagship product.

How to use Orderly

Log in with mobile and create an online store in no time. A shareable business profile gets generated which the merchants can share with their customers.

When orders are placed, customers send in an order message to merchants, from their WhatsApp to the merchant while allowing the merchant to manage the orders through a unique link. This preserves the personal touch while also helping the merchants manage their orders digitally - pricing, order status, payments, item changes, among other things, the startup said

Cataloging is different

Merchants who want to display catalogues, can upload unlimited pictures and set a price range (optional).

Customers can enquire about product availability and actual pricing directly to the merchant’s WhatsApp. It seems to open up the possibilities for bargaining on the price - something that regular e-commerce sites do not allow at the moment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:11 AM IST