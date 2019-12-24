‘Hyderabad, Dubai most preferred destinations’

Mumbai: Hyderabad has emerged as the top domestic destination for Indians travelling in 2019 while Dubai as the most preferred international spot, according to a survey.

Top destinations booked by Indians travelling within the country in 2019 include Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi and Mysore, according to the survey by digital travel company Booking.com.

The data revealed that top overseas destinations visited by Indians in 2019 include Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, London and Kuala Lumpur.

Booking.com data looked at the most popular locations and accommodation types by number of Bookings by all travellers going to India, both Indian as well as international travellers, for bookings made from January 1, 2019, to November 30, 2019.

"As we near the end of a decade and step into a new one, it's interesting to see how travelling now has become more than a leisure activity alone, with travellers taking more experiential holidays," Booking.com Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Ritu Mehrotra said.

The data revealed that Shillong, Mangalore, Rishikesh, Guwahati and Pune have emerged as the fastest growing destinations for Indians travelling within the country.

It also showed that Istanbul (Turkey), Phuket (Patong Beach), Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Ubud (in Indonesia) and Tokyo were the fastest growing destinations for Indians travelling overseas.

For countries with the largest relative increase in bookings for India this year include Israel, Bangladesh, Poland, Japan and Singapore, it said. The top destinations booked were Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi and Agra in addition to metro cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.