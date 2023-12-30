 Huge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHuge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge

Huge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge

FPI inflows which were negative in the previous 3 months have sharply turned positive in December with total buying of Rs Rs 66134 crores.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Huge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge | Representational image

The year 2023 has witnessed huge investment by FPIs thanks to the sharp uptick in flows in December, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FPI inflows negative in previous 3 months to positive in December

FPI inflows which were negative in the previous 3 months have sharply turned positive in December with total buying of Rs Rs 66134 crores. This figure includes the buying through stock exchanges and investment in the primary market. The total FPI inflows in 2023 stand at Rs 171106 crores, he said.

The steady decline in US bond yields has caused this sudden change in the strategy of FPIs. In December, FPIs were big buyers in financial services which explains the resilience of this segment in December. FPIs also bought in sectors like autos, capital goods and telecom. Since 2024 is expected to witness further declines in U.S. interest rates, FPIs are likely to increase their purchases in 2024 too, particularly in the early months of 2024 in the run up to the General elections, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI To Question Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor In Connection With ₹1,060 Crore Loan To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Huge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge

Huge FPI Investments Totaling ₹1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023, Uptick In December Drives Surge

Alkem Laboratories Shuts Down Operations At St. Louis Manufacturing Facility, Sells Property To New...

Alkem Laboratories Shuts Down Operations At St. Louis Manufacturing Facility, Sells Property To New...

Global Auto Sales Forecasted At 88.3 Million In 2024 Amid Supply Chain Risks

Global Auto Sales Forecasted At 88.3 Million In 2024 Amid Supply Chain Risks

Coforge Allots 83,005 Equity Shares Under The Employee Stock Option Plan

Coforge Allots 83,005 Equity Shares Under The Employee Stock Option Plan

Elon Musk's X Can't Avoid California Content Moderation Law: US Judge

Elon Musk's X Can't Avoid California Content Moderation Law: US Judge