 HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

State-owned HUDCO sanctioned Rs 46,167 crore in loans during Q3 FY26, contributing to a nine-month total of Rs 1.39 lakh crore. Loan disbursements reached Rs 41,347 crore (provisional) for April-December, with Rs 15,508 crore in the third quarter. The corporation continues to finance housing and urban infrastructure projects across India.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned loans of more than Rs 46,000 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal year. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, HUDCO informed that the company has achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1,39,151.92 crore during the April-December period of the current fiscal year.

Read Also
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land...
article-image

In the third quarter, it sanctioned Rs 46,167.32 crore loans. HUDCO has achieved loan disbursements of Rs 41,346.70 crore (provisional, subject to audit) during the first nine months of this fiscal. In the third quarter, the loan disbursements stood at Rs 15,508.25 crore. The company finances housing and urban infrastructure projects. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition
PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition

PFRDA Allows Banks To Set Up Pension Funds For NPS, Boosting Competition

HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

HUDCO Sanctions Over ₹46,000 Crore Loans In Q3, 9-Month Total Hits ₹1.39 Lakh Crore

India's Steel Prices Hit 5-Year Low In 2025 Despite Strong Demand: Tata Steel CEO

India's Steel Prices Hit 5-Year Low In 2025 Despite Strong Demand: Tata Steel CEO

Honda Cars India Reports 3.6% Rise In December Domestic Sales To 5,807 Units

Honda Cars India Reports 3.6% Rise In December Domestic Sales To 5,807 Units