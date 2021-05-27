HUDCO committed to ensuring health & safety of all its employees and their families

In the wake of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) has been committed to ensuring the health and safety of its serving and retired employees and their families. An important initiative in this direction was an on-site COVID vaccination programme, organised at its corporate office at India Habitat Centre, for about 300 individuals. HUDCO management’s decision to include contractual staff in the vaccination drive, benefitted the housekeeping, security and other service staff serving the organisation, apart from the employees and support staff of India Habitat Centre who also availed the facility.

Through this difficult period, HUDCO has taken several measures to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment for its employees. In addition to regular sanitising of office premises, necessary equipment such as sanitiser dispensers, oximeters, and digital thermometers were procured to monitor the health of all those who enter its premises.