HUDCO celebrates 51st Foundation Day

On the occasion of the 51st Foundation Day of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., officials and stakeholders from across the country joined a live webcast to commemorate years of distinguished service to the nation. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Chief Guest on the occasion, addressed the officials and appreciated HUDCO’s stupendous contribution towards nation building. He urged HUDCO to redefine the housing and urban development sector by innovatively addressing the emerging needs of the habitat sector. . Mishra stressed the need to plan and design for a new urban India that is capable of addressing the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting the housing needs of people across all sections of society. He exhorted HUDCO to scale greater and newer heights by seeking a bold new path and reorienting its business plans to respond to the dynamic sectoral requirements. Further, Mishra emphasized the urgency of getting vaccinated and reiterated the responsibility of each person to follow all Covid protocols.