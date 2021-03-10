HUDCO observes International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Organisation Ltd. organised an interactive session with its women employees pan-India.

Women constitute 30% of HUDCO’s work force across all levels,which exhibits substantial contribution to the growth of the Organisation. The role of women in the post Covid 19 era was highlighted by M Nagraj, Director (Corporate Planning) in view of this year’s theme – “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid -19 World”.

Also, to mark the special occasion, a workshop was organised through Brahma Kumaris on “Empowerment of Women through Spirituality”.