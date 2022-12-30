Huawei says it's out of 'crisis mode', though revenue flat in 2022

Image credit: Huawei (Representative)

The Chinese technology firm Huawei claims to have exited "crisis mode" following years of US restrictions that hindered its international sales, despite the fact that its revenue for 2022 did not increase from a year earlier.

"US restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Eric Xu, Huawei's current chairman, said in a New Year's message released Friday.

Huawei Technologies Ltd, China's first global tech brand, has struggled since then-US President Donald Trump blocked its access to US processor chips and other technology in 2019 on grounds that Huawei could facilitate Chinese spying.

Huawei denies accusations that it could be a security risk.

Huawei's unaudited revenue for 2022 is forecast to be 636.9 billion yuan ($91.6 billion) - nearly unchanged compared to a year earlier and in line with earlier estimates.

Xu said in the message that the firm's telecommunications network business maintained "steady growth" and that a decline in its devices sector - mainly phones - had abated.

He also said that the firm had achieved "rapid growth" in its cloud business.

Huawei did not release more detailed financial figures for its businesses or the firm's overall profit.

Read Also Apple, Tesla stocks hit by production delays in China

For the coming year, Xu pledged to maintain Huawei's heavy investment in research and development and said that its cloud business needs to become the "foundation" in driving growth.

He mentioned the pandemic only in passing, praising the company's "frontline staff outside of China - those who have held the fort to serve our customers despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19 ..."

The recent abrupt halt to strict virus controls or the significant coronavirus epidemics currently sweeping China and other nations were not mentioned in Xu's speech.

With inputs from Agencies.