India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani

At a time when uncertainty, volatility and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a 'Shining Spot' said Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance Family Day Function 2022.
"From an era of shortages, scarcity & widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, abundance of opportunities, & unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians", he added.
He also said that, "We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, Centenary of our Independence, in sustainable & stable manner."
According to Ambani, this goal is realistic and achievable because India is blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy & newly acquired power of technology.
