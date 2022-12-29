India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani was speaking at the Reliance Family Day Function 2022 on the 20th year of him at helms of Reliance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani | Image credit: ANI
At a time when uncertainty, volatility and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a 'Shining Spot' said Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance Family Day Function 2022.

"From an era of shortages, scarcity & widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, abundance of opportunities, & unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians", he added.

He also said that, "We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, Centenary of our Independence, in sustainable & stable manner."

According to Ambani, this goal is realistic and achievable because India is blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy & newly acquired power of technology.

Mukesh Ambani, 20 years of a Stanford University drop out at helms of Reliance
