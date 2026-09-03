Hrithik Roshan Leases Goregaon Office Space For ₹7.3 Lakh Monthly Rent |

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out his commercial office space in Goregaon East, Mumbai, in a deal valued at Rs 7.3 lakh per month.

Office In Lotus Corporate Park

As per transaction data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the property is on the 14th floor of E-Wing, Lotus Corporate Park, Graham Firth Steel Compound, Goregaon (East).

The office, admeasuring 2,727 sq. ft. of carpet area, has been licensed to QuantumX Global Private Limited, formerly known as Spiraea Digital (India) Private Limited. The leave and license agreement was registered on August 31, 2026.

Lease Includes Parking, Deposit

The deal comes with a security deposit of Rs 43.80 lakh and three car parking slots. The tenure of the lease is 60 months, with a 5% annual escalation in rent.

As per the agreement, both the license commencement and rent commencement date is September 5, 2026.

Lotus Corporate Park is a Grade-A commercial complex in Goregaon East and houses several corporate occupiers, BFSI and media firms.

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