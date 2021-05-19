Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak appointed as Director on the Board of Bank of Maharashtra

Govt. of India vide its notification no. F.No. 6/3/2012-BO.I (Vol.II) dated 13thMay, 2021 appointed Hrisheekesh Arvind Modakas Govt. of India Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of Bank of Maharashtraw.e.f. 13th May, 2021. Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Manipur Cadre. He has post-graduation degree in Economics from Fergusson College Pune,Savitribai Phule Pune University. Before joining Department of Financial Service, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India as Deputy Secretary Modak was District Magistrate & Collector, Washim, Maharashtra State. He has also served as Commissioner, Sales Tax andDistrict Magistrate & Collector at Ukhrul (Manipur). He has been appointed as Govt. of India Nominee Director on the Board of Bank w.e.f. 13th May, 2021.