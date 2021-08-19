HR tech Startup Hiration raises Rs 21 cr; to offer AI-powered career platform for job seekers

Advertisement

Hiration, an AI-powered career platform which helps professionals create high-impact resumes and find their dream job, has raised Rs 21 crore ($3 million) from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway and Y Combinator. Hiration uses AI to help professionals in creating resumes four times faster, that gets them double the shortlists, it claimed. The company will use the fresh capital to further develop its product, scale its operations in India and the US and hire across functions.

Founded in 2017 by Anish Raj Sikka and Aditya Sharma, Hiration leverages technology previously only available to recruiters and puts it into the hands of job seekers.

Anish Raj Sikka, CEO & Co-Founder, Hiration, said, "Aditya and I met in IIM Calcutta, where we were given intensive training on the art of finding a job, like networking, writing great resumes, and preparing for job interviews. But when we were hiring for roles at our last startup, we saw how today’s hiring technology is tilted in favor of the companies hiring."

Aditya Sharma, CTO & cofounder, Hiration, said, “Over the past 3 years, we have analyzed millions of job postings and resumes to identify signals that determine whether a candidate is suitable for a job or not. Using OpenAI's GPT-3 and other in-house machine learning models, we have developed a career assistant that guides job seekers in real time, while they are crafting their resume or preparing for their interview."

How it works

The platform helps qualified candidates write an effective resume that is customized to ensure that it passes through tech-powered candidate review tools and gets in hands of those doing the hiring.

While resume writing, optimization and design is the core of Hiration’s offering, the platform’s customized flow also supports job seekers throughout the different stages of finding a job, including writing cover letters, creating online portfolios, optimizing LinkedIn profiles and comprehensively preparing for interviews, it said.

Hiration is currently operational in India and the US and also works with over 75 leading universities like IIT Madras, Stanford University, Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and edtech companies like UpGrad, Times Learning, Pearson, Edureka, and others to offer new graduates a leg-up in an unpredictable post-pandemic hiring environment. Its technology flips the script on today’s applicant tracking systems, leveraging AI and machine learning to help job seekers build and optimize their resumes to ensure that they rise to the top - providing a crucial differentiator to applicants vying for the most competitive companies and roles.

Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, said, “Hiration is using AI and ML to help job seekers auto-magically create resumes from scratch with little to no human intervention.”

Samir Sood, Founder, Venture Highway, said, “We are very excited to partner with the Hiration team as they continue to disrupt the employment vertical.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:31 PM IST