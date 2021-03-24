HPCL commissions new LPG Master Godown at Leh, Ladakh UT

HPCL commissioned a new LPG Master Godown atPhey Village in Leh, under Ladakh UT situated at an altitude of 11,562 ft. The facility was inaugurated by HPCL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Sh. Mukesh Kumar Surana thru VC in presence of Director Marketing, Sh. Rakesh Misri and other Senior Officials. The facility constructed on 7.71 acres of land has a storage capacity of 36,600 cylinders. The facility is equipped with State-of-the-Art Gas Monitoring System, Fire Protection System and Fire Water Tanks of 3600 KL capacity. The LPG Master Godown has been constructed by overcoming extreme weather conditions of up to -27 oC. The facility shall strengthen HPCL’s endeavor to provide uninterrupted supplies of LPG to its around 50,000 consumers in Leh,especially during winters when Leh gets cut off for from the rest of the Country and no movement of LPG Cylinders is possible.