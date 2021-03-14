HPCL boosts up Electric Mobility Ecosystem with a revolutionary new range of EV chargers

HPCL has launched a revolutionary, first of its kind, EV Charger, in collaboration with Magenta EV Systems under its start-up development program. The EV charger branded as “ChargeGrid Flare”, is a charger incorporated within energy-efficient street lamp columns, that shall encourage EV adoption for flexible and low cost charging solutions. These chargers are State-of-the Art & can cater to all range of new Generation E-Vehicles of all reputed brands.

In a virtual function held at its flagship company owned retail outlets at Mumbai, Delhi and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Senior Officials from HPCL in the presence of Senior Officials from Magenta Group launched this new kind of EV Charger, taking HPCL’s tally of EV Charging facility to 50.

HPCL plans to install “ChargeGrid Flare” range of chargers at its selected Retail Outlets at pan India Level. In the space of Fixed EV Charging facilities, HPCL is continuously upgrading its infrastructure to address the battery charging needs of the 2/3 Wheelers/ Cab Aggregators /Car Owners in the personal mobility segment, which is aimed at enhancing consumer confidence on e-mobility initiatives & faster adaption of E-vehicles. With the second largest network of Retail Outlets in the country, HPCL is all set to make bold strides in the field of e-mobility.