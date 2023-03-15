HPCL appoints K S Narendiran as an Independent Director | Wikipedia

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday under the advice of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas appointed K S Narendiran as an Independent Director on the Board, the company announced through an exchange filing. Narendiran will be taking charge of the position from March 15, 2023.

The letter from the Administrative Minister i.e. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had sent the letter to the organization on March 6, 2023.

Narendiran hails from Tamil Nadu State and is self-employed by Profession. He is a Social Worker and actively involved in various activities which are for the advancement of weaker sections of the Society.

HPCL shares

The shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday at 3:01 pm IST were at Rs 231.10, up by 1.05 per cent.