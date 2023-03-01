11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament: HPCL snatch thrilling victory in ‘Super’ over

Mumbai: HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) SC defeated CIPLA CC by 12 in the ‘Super’ over in a thrilling third round Group-B Elite Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

CIPLA, deciding to bat first amassed a huge total of 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets from their 20 overs. Chasing a challenging target HPCL who required 3 runs from the last ball of the innings for victory managed to get only 2 runs. Thus HPCL also finished their innings at 208 runs for 4 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

In the ‘Super’ over HPCL smashed 22 runs from the one over with Raj Waghela making 13 runs from 3 balls and Bhargav Patil scoring 9 runs from the 3 balls he faced. CIPLA were unable to chase the target and were restricted to just 10 runs from the 6 balls and lost the match.

In an exciting Group-C match, Mumbai Police Gymkhana clinched a tight 10-wicket win against E-Merck SC. Batting first E-Merck scored 110 runs in 19.5 overs and in response Mumbai Police held their nerves to reach 114 for 9 wickets and to win the match.

Brief scores: CIPLA CC 208 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Visharad Pagare 55, Suchit Delve 37, Akshay Patil 30, Bipin Waghela 23; Akash Mishra 2 for 29, Bhargav Patil 2 for 33) VS HPCL 208 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Anurag Singh 62*, Raj Waghela 52, Aniket Singh 36, Anurag Mishra 21). Result: Match tied. Super over: HPCL 22 for no loss beat CIPLA CC 10 for no loss.

Times of India 117 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Anirban Choudhary 36, Shekhar Kadam 25, Ankeet Gandhi 20; Himanshu Yadav 2 for 23, Santosh Bhatkar 2 for 24) lost to MTNL 118 for 5 wickets, 18.2 overs (Sanket S. 56, Santosh Bhatkar 22). Result: MTNL won by 5 wickets.

Bank of Maharashtra 131 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Soham Mali 57, Shubham Mane 28, Rohan Tambe 27) lost to Chowgules CC 133 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Aadesh Karangutkar 49; Shubham Mane 4 for 31, Chandan Gaud 2 for 21). Result: Chowgules CC won by 2 wickets.

Merck SC 110 all out, 19.5 overs (Prajeet Gotsure 28, Abhishek Srivastava 23; Jash Lalan 2 for 17, Kailas Babare 2 for 19, Atul More 2 for 23) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Kailas Kolekar 30*; Shreyas Keskar 4 for 25, Rahul Sawant 3 for 12). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 1 wicket.