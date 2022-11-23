e-Paper Get App
Winter season of layoffs continues; HP, leading PC manufacturer, to layoff up to 6,000 employees by 2025

HP Inc and its subsidiaries announced fiscal 2022 net revenue of $63 billion, down 0.8 per cent from the prior-year period

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Major PC and printer manufacturer HP Inc. will layoff 4,000- 6,000 employees by the end of 2025 as part of the ongoing tech layoff season.

The company stated in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022 that it anticipates reducing its workforce by between 7 and 11 percent, or 4,000 to 6,000 employees, on a gross global basis.

"These actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025," HP said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company announced a 'Future Ready Transformation Plan', estimating annualised gross run rate cost savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, and restructuring and other charges of approximately $1 billion.

HP Inc and its subsidiaries announced fiscal 2022 net revenue of $63 billion, down 0.8 percent from the prior-year period.

"We had a solid end to our fiscal year despite navigating a volatile macro-environment and softening demand in the second half. In Q4, we delivered on our non-GAAP EPS target, while also completing our three-year value creation plan and exceeding our key metrics," said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO.

"Looking forward, the new 'Future Ready' strategy we introduced this quarter will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future," Lores said.

The Personal Systems net revenue was $10.3 billion, down 13 percent yoy. The printing net revenue was $4.5 billion, down 7 percent year over year, said the company.

The global PC market has had a rough year following a pandemic boom.

Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totalled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022, down 15 percent YoY.

The Indian traditional PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY with shipments of 3.9 million units in the September quarter after eight consecutive quarters of growth, according to the IDC.

With inputs from Agencies.

India-Australia trade deal estimated to create 10 lakh jobs: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai accounted for 65% of office space leased in India for October

Tech layoffs: Indian govt summons Amazon over employee union's complaint

Reliance Jio on top position in market; Vodafone Idea subscriber count goes down: TRAI Data

Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

