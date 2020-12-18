How Uday Kotak became world’s richest banker after brush with death

The 61-year-old, world’s richest banker, Uday Kotak would have not reached this position if it weren't for a cricket accident that almost killed him. He had to abandon his dream of becoming a professional player after a ball hit him in the head that led to an emergency surgery when he was 20-year-old, said a Bloomberg report.

The banker then went on to pursue his MBA at the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, after a brief stint at the family's cotton-trading business. He started out in finance in 1985 at the age of 26. Mr Kotak, now 61, has a fortune estimated at $16 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A native of the western state of Gujarat, Mr Kotak set up an investment company in 1985 with a Rs 3 million loan ($41,000) from family and friends and partnered with Mahindra the following year. The firm, which started off discounting bills, later expanded its loan portfolio, got into stock brokering, investment banking, insurance and mutual funds. It converted into a lender in 2003 after getting the RBI's nod.

When the coronavirus pandemic added to the industry's problems by eroding borrowers' ability to repay, the firm was one of the first to raise capital to fortify its balance sheet, helping boost investors' confidence that it will be among the biggest winners as the nation emerges from its Covid-induced recession.

The strategy paid off: As lenders have plunged globally, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are up 17 per cent this year, the most among Indian peers, and Mr Kotak just gained an extension to his chief executive officer term for another three years.

"As far as I'm concerned, becoming the world's richest banker is only a proxy for Uday being one of the world's smartest bankers," said Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group in Mumbai, whose tie up with Kotak back in 1986 led to the firm's name.