How To Check Your Aadhaar History? Here Is Your Key To The Past

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Unique Identification Authority or Aadhaar, is an identification system that was introduced during the erstwhile UPA government. Over the past few years, this system has become an indispensable component of our daily lives and its functioning.

Although, still a voluntary service, it is so closely connected and linked to the other services that are used in our daily lives, it is essential to understand the system well.

Read Also Income Tax Asks Taxpayers To Link PAN With Aadhaar By May 31 To Avoid Higher TDS Deduction

Therefore, it becomes crucial to prevent any misuse of the system. And being able to track the history of the usage of the service, is essential to either prevent fraud or rectify errors, if they have been committed, by misusing the service. And this can be achieved by tracking your Aadhaar's authentication history.

Here is your path to the history of the activities of your Aadhaar:

To find your card's authentication history, you need to access the website or the mAadhaar app on your smartphones.

Go to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-auth-history

The link will lead you to this home page |

One has to login to their profile with required credentials

This website can give you access to crucial information regarding the history of authentication, from the time to the date.

Further, it can also provide you with precise details of the authentication agency that has accessed the code generated during the process.

Here, the Authentication Service Agency (ASA) could handle multiple requests from more than a single Authentication User Agency (AUA).

What To Do If Your Aadhaar Has Been Misused?

While searching for the history, if you find that your Aadhaar has been misused, then you need to touch base the Authentication User Agency (AUA).

In addition, one could also contact the UIDAI helpline to get assistance in such matters.