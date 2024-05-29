Pay High TDS Or Comply: Tax Department Renews Reminder To Link PAN With Aadhaar; Here's How To Do It

Tax Department Renews Reminder To Link PAN With Aadhaar |

In order to prevent paying more TDS, the Income Tax Department reminded taxpayers on Tuesday, May 28, to link their Aadhaar card with their permanent account number (PAN).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had previously announced that May 31 is the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN in order to avoid tax deductions at a higher rate. The Information Technology Department reminded taxpayers on social media as the deadline drew nearer.

The IT department said on X (formerly Twitter): "Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31st, 2024, if you haven't already, in order to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate."

Particularly, last year's mandated linking of Aadhaar with PAN was implemented. Taxpayers who have not yet finished the process can do so by paying a Rs 1,000 fine.

Here's how to connect PAN and Aadhaar:

Go to the 'Quick Links' section of the e-Filing portal and select 'link aadhaar.' Alternatively, sign in to the electronic filing portal and select the 'profile' section, then 'link aadhaar'.

Input your Aadhaar number and PAN. Select 'pay with e-pay tax and continue.' To obtain an OTP, enter your PAN, confirm your PAN, and provide any mobile number. You will be taken to the e-pay tax page after completing the OTP verification. On the Income Tax tile, click Proceed. Click 'continue' after selecting 'other receipts' as the applicable assessment year and payment type.