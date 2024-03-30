How to Buy a Hero Electric Scooter with a Two-wheeler Loan |

Experience eco-friendly commuting with Hero Electric scooters. Finance your ride hassle-free with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

In the bustling streets of India, where the heartbeat of daily life is marked by the swift movement of two-wheelers, a silent revolution is underway. The shift from traditional petrol-powered scooters to eco-friendly electric scooters is not just a trend but a necessity, driven by concerns about pollution, rising fuel costs, and the need for sustainable transportation solutions. At the forefront of this transformation is Hero Electric, offering a range of electric scooters designed specifically for the needs of Indian riders.

Hero Electric has long been synonymous with innovation and reliability in the Indian two-wheeler market. With a commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, Hero Electric has emerged as a leader in the electric scooter segment, catering to the diverse needs of urban commuters.

While the benefits of owning an electric scooter are clear, the upfront cost can sometimes pose a challenge for prospective buyers. However, with the Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan, owning a Hero Electric scooter has never been easier or more affordable.

Among the standout offerings from Hero Electric are:

Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0

Ex-showroom price: Rs. 1,06,590 (Delhi/NCR)

The Optima CX 2.0 is a city speed variant designed to provide a swift and efficient commuting experience. With a speed of more than 45 kmph, this electric scooter offers enhanced performance without compromising on comfort. Its sleek design and advanced features make it an ideal choice for urban riders seeking a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. This Hero Electric scooter has a range of 89 kmpc.

Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0

Ex-showroom price: Rs. 1,29,890 (Delhi/NCR)

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Optima CX 5.0 takes electric scooter technology to the next level. With a city speed variant boasting a speed of more than 45 kmph, this model offers increased power and agility for navigating through busy streets with ease. Packed with innovative features and superior performance, the Optima CX 5.0 redefines urban mobility. Travel long distances easily with the scooter’s range of 135 kmpc.

Hero Electric Photon LP

Ex-showroom price: Rs. 1,10,891 (Delhi/NCR)

The Hero Electric Photon LP is a city speed variant crafted for riders who demand both style and substance. With a speed of more than 45 kmph, this electric scooter delivers an exhilarating riding experience while maintaining eco-friendliness. Whether it is commuting to work or exploring the city streets, the Photon LP combines power, efficiency, and sophistication in one sleek package.

These Hero Electric Scooters represent the pinnacle of electric mobility, offering unmatched performance, reliability, and environmental sustainability. The bike delivers a range of 90 kmpc.

Hero Electric Atria LX

Ex-showroom price: Rs. 77,690 (Delhi/NCR)

The Hero Electric Atria LX is tailored for riders prioritising comfort and ease of use. With a maximum speed of 25 kmph, this comfort speed variant ensures a smooth and relaxed riding experience, perfect for navigating through congested city streets with confidence. With a range of 85 kmpc, the Atria LX offers an ideal solution for urban commuting.

Hero Electric Flash LX

Ex-showroom price: Rs. 59,640 (Delhi/NCR)

The Hero Electric Flash LX combines affordability with practicality, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious riders. With a maximum speed of 25 kmph and a range of 85 kmpc, this comfort speed variant offers reliable performance for daily commuting needs. Its compact design and nimble handling make it effortless to manoeuvre through tight spaces, while its eco-friendly electric motor ensures a greener ride.

Bajaj Finance offers flexible financing options that allow you to finance the purchase of your Hero Electric scooter through manageable monthly instalments. With repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 60 months, you can choose a plan that fits your budget and financial goals. Plus, with up to 100% financing available, you can drive home your dream scooter without worrying about arranging a substantial down payment upfront.

Moreover, Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates on two-wheeler loans and the process to get your two-wheeler on EMIs is simple and hassle-free. You just need to fulfil the basic eligibility requirement and submit a few documents. The approval process is fast so you can be on your way to owning a Hero Electric scooter in no time.

To book a two-wheeler on EMI, you can choose your preferred electric scooter on Bajaj Mall. Check the availability of the vehicle with your PIN code and select a suitable EMI plan to book your electric scooter. Once the process is successfully completed, you can pick up your electric scooter from our partner store that is closest to your location.



