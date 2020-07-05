How telecom services became our lifeline amid coronavirus pandemic

Telecom is now the new lifeline of any country's economy and the lives of people. It is a fact that no institution in the world can afford to ignore it, and during the last 100 days, telecom services have demonstrated its importance as an 'Essential Service.'

It is not just high and mighty, who were served by the telecom services, but the poor and daily bread earner too survived during the various phases of lockdown, because of telecom operation. "Lockdown demolished my earnings, and we didn't have money even for food weekly money transfer by a relative on my neighbour's mobile phone, which I used to collect from him," says Riazzudin, 41, a daily wage earner.

A similar story was narrated by Vakil Mian, a skilled mason, who was dependent on his mobile to stay put in the city. "Everyone was leaving Delhi, but I decided to stay though I had no money and had only my jhuggi (hutment) to live. But my relatives and friends used to speak with me several times during the day. They also transferred money through the mobile phone," Mian said.

Other medical services along with COVID-19 were under stress, during the lockdown period. "But, patients were able to remain in touch with doctors through telemedicine by audio and video consultation to seek advice and manage most common diseases while sitting in the safety of their homes," says Dr Digvijay Singh, Director of Noble Eye Care, Gurugram and President of Young Ophthalmologists society of India, who also advised many of his elderly patients using his mobile phone.