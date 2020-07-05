Coronavirus in Mumbai: Banks asked to issue ID cards to employees for travelling by local trains

While Maharashtra government has started opening up of businesses and other activities in a calibrated manner, an association of bankers in Maharashtra has asked Mumbai banks to issue identification cards to its employees for travelling by local trains.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has raised concern after a few employees complained they were not allowed to travel in locals by railway authorities. In the letter the association of bankers suggested that "banks issue proper identification cards to their staff and in case of merged banks, identification cards are issued by merged identities.”
The Central Railway and the Western Railway had resumed from June 15 their suburban services, which were suspended from March 23. Banks are declared as the essential service provider by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and have been providing uninterrupted banking services since the first lockdown announced on March 23.
Even as the lockdown remains in force, the Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under ''Mission Begin Again'', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff.
