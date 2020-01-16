How much would your Rs 10,000 be worth on Jan 16, 2020, if you invested a year ago in stock market, silver or gold?

If you would have invested your Rs 10,000 in one of these, here is what it would cost today;

The best value for money would be if you invested in Palladium and your Rs 10,000 would be worth Rs 16,128.77. The second best bet for you would be Gold (AU DOM) at Rs 12,291.76.

If you have invested in the equity market (BSE Sensex) for a period of one year, it would worth Rs 11,529.37 today. Similarly, Rs 10,765.11 in six months, Rs 10,874.33 in three months and Rs 10,258.93 in seven days. In case of NIFTY, you would make Rs 11,337.86 in a year, Rs 10,651.47 in six months, Rs 10,800.38 in three months and Rs 10, 264.40 in seven days.

Precious metals like gold and silver might slightly earn you more in the long run. Gold, on the other hand, can earn you Rs 12,291.76 in a year, Rs 11,463.91 in six months, Rs 10,037.13 in three months and Rs 9,745.91 in seven days. Silver may earn Rs 11,725.96 in a year, Rs 12,051. in six months, Rs 10,037.13 in three months, Rs 9616.07 in seven days.

However, in case of US dollars-Indian Rupees, you can earn Rs 9,979.79 in a year, Rs 10,343.04 in six months, Rs 9,917.64 in three months, Rs 9,908.84 in seven days.