How is CRYPQUE making a monopoly in the Crypto market in India? Exclusive interview with the CRYPQUE Team

CRYPQUE Team – Siddharth Shukla, Ankit Bhasin, Anshit Jindal & Abhishek Bhandari |

New Delhi (India), March 24: India is now booming with the cryptocurrency industries and filled with new generation crypto players. But even with all the success, most people are still inexperienced and have a lack of knowledge on how to operate the various crypto applications.

Also, there is a lack of proper cryptocurrency and Blockchain platforms so people have to hop from app to app for a few exchanges. Only the experienced ones do come up with a proper method to trade while novices make more losses at the end.

To solve this issue, CRYPQUE was started by a group of crypto experts, which will be an all-in-one platform for the most basic new users.

But how will the platform work? And how will it solve the problem of cryptocurrency usage in India?

Today, we had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Ankit Bhasin, the CMO of CRYPQUE Team and have the answers to all our questions.

1. What was the vision behind starting CRYPQUE and when was it formed?

CRYPQUE was started with the motive to end the problem of cryptocurrency in India. We all know that the word cryptocurrency goes together. But people are not focusing on the later part which is Crypto. Especially, in India, there is a huge problem of using cryptocurrency. So, via CRYPQUE, we are planning to introduce cryptocurrency in India like normal currency, where people can use it to pay all their bills, shopping and pay via UPI. Hence, the name CRYP QUE (QUE aka kyu standing for why).

We started CRYPQUE on 27th of April, 2022. Currently, we have registered offices in the following places- CRYPQUE IT solutions, Dubai, CRYPQUE LTD in the UK and CRYPQUE PVT LTD in Kolkata, Mumbai & Gurugram.

2. On what business model does your company work and your ways of operation?

CRYPQUE currently runs on a B2B business model for the trading purposes.

CRYPQUE is a technology-based company that builds products related to Web3.0 and blockchain. We are also trying to act as a crypto payment application. There will be an encrypted wallet where the users can store their crypto currency and use it for transactions without the involvement of a third-party. People can directly use/sell their cryptocurrency as a fiat currency. We are also coming out with a new QR Code called Cryp, where people can convert their crypto tokens into cryp coins for making payments to merchants. We are also doing various mergers with other corporate companies like Deka.

3. We know that there are many companies today similar to CRYPQUE. So how is CRYPQUE different from them?

Well, the main highlight of CRYPQUE is that it will allow people to pay for things via cryptocurrency. We are tying up with a few companies/shops where they will accept cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. And also, people can work everything related to crypto and blockchain under one hood; eliminating the usage of many applications for different things to save them a lot of time. We want to bring crypto to the people rather than people going for crypto. We believe in the motto “ CRYPTO TO MASSES .”

4. Does CRYPQUE have any other products under it? What are your future plans with CRYPQUE?

Yes, CRYPQUE currently has initial 3 products - TRONADO token which is the native token of CRYPQUE, MOBICRYP a USDT Minting platform, and CRYP, CRYPTO payment solution. CRYP is still yet to be launched in the market.

Our initial plan is to capture the entire Indian market and then focus outside of India. We plan to revolutionize the entire vision of CRYPQUE and make crypto trading easier for people. We want to redefine and empower how cryptocurrency minting is done. We want the total number of crypto users to reach 100-digit figures by Dec 2025 crossing the 10 billion mark.

We are really thankful to the CRYPQUE Team for their valuable time in answering the questions and we hope it will soon make millions of users happy with their mission and platform.