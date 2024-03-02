How IIT Madras Graduate Sridhar Ramaswamy Rose The Ranks To Lead Snowflake

Sridhar Ramaswamy is charting an unprecedented course as the newly minted CEO of Snowflake, a leading data cloud company in the US, in a world where data is the new gold. Ramaswamy’s ascent to the helm of Snowflake places him among the luminaries of global tech leaders of Indian origin, such as Google‘s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft‘s Satya Nadella, underscoring the remarkable influence Indian executives wield in the technology sector globally.

What to know: Before taking the reins at Snowflake, Ramaswamy co-founded Neeva, the first private AI-powered search engine, aiming to redefine user experiences by eliminating ads from search results.

Snowflake’s acquisition of Neeva in May 2023 not only bolstered its AI and machine-learning capabilities but also paved the way for Ramaswamy’s leadership role. At Snowflake, he’s not just another CEO; he’s an AI visionary dedicated to leveraging technology to drive meaningful business value through initiatives like Snowflake Cortex.

Ramaswamy’s tech odyssey began long before his Snowflake saga. At Google, he was instrumental in catapulting the company’s advertising revenue from $1.5 billion to over $100 billion, marking him as a pivotal figure in Google’s ad success story. However, his decision to leave Google in 2018 reflected his growing concerns over the impact of ads on user experience and society.

With an illustrious career that includes stints at Bell Labs and Greylock Partners, and academic credentials from IIT Madras and Brown University, Ramaswamy’s journey from a key player in Google’s ad empire to spearheading AI initiatives at Snowflake is a testament to his unyielding commitment to innovation and ethical technology use. As Snowflake ventures into the vast possibilities of AI under Ramaswamy’s stewardship, the tech world watches eagerly, anticipating the next chapter in this inspiring saga of transformation and growth.

