How Capital, Courage & Change Shaped India’s Growth Story: Manisha Girotra

In a recent episode of Simple Hai!, Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis & Company India, shared how capital, courage, and change have shaped India’s growth story. |

In a recent episode of Simple Hai! Vivek Law spoke with Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis & Company India on how investors should navigate uncertainty in an increasingly volatile global environment.

With markets reacting to geopolitical tensions, tariff wars, and economic slowdowns, the conversation focused on a critical question: Should investors stay invested or step aside during turbulent times? “In the past, global shocks would immediately impact India. Today, our domestic economy provides insulation,” she explained.

The rise of domestic mutual funds, deeper capital markets, and strong regulatory frameworks has reduced reliance on foreign institutional investors. She also pointed to global shifts like the “China Plus One” strategy as a major opportunity. “India is increasingly being seen as a haven due to its stability, reforms, and digitisation.”Private equity investments, growing domestic M&A activity, and increasing participation from Indian companies in global deals further signal this maturity.

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From Humble Beginnings To Global Finance

Recounting her early years, Girotra highlighted the stark realities of starting in a male-dominated industry. Despite being a gold medallist from the Delhi School of Economics, her initial roles were far from glamorous.“I was asked to fetch coffee, manage small tasks, things that had nothing to do with finance,” she said, pointing to the gender biases prevalent at the time. “There was a belief that women wouldn’t stay long in demanding careers like investment banking.”Yet, those experiences shaped her resilience. Guided by her father’s advice to leave ego aside and embrace learning, Girotra steadily built a career spanning institutions like UBS and Moelis.

India’s Shift: From Fragile To Resilient

According to Girotra, India today stands on a far stronger footing than when she began her career. "In the past, global shocks would immediately impact India. Today, our domestic economy provides insulation," she explained. The rise of domestic mutual funds, deeper capital markets, and strong regulatory frameworks has reduced reliance on foreign institutional investors. She also pointed to global shifts like the "China Plus One" strategy as a major opportunity. "India is increasingly being seen as a safe haven due to its stability, reforms, and digitisation." Private equity investments, growing M&A activity, and increasing participation from Indian companies in global deals further signal this maturity.

The Gender Gap Persists

While progress has been made, Girotra believes gender inequality remains a significant challenge.“At the entry level, girls outperform boys consistently. But mid-career, many drop off due to societal expectations,” she noted.Despite improvements such as workplace policies, flexible hours, and greater awareness, leadership roles still lack adequate female representation.“A woman’s career is often seen as optional, not essential. That mindset needs to change,” she added.

Advice For The Next Generation

For young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, Girotra emphasised resilience and perspective.“Don’t be obsessed with titles. Focus on learning and building capability,” she advised. She also encouraged embracing failure as a stepping stone rather than a setback. In a rapidly evolving economy, she believes adaptability and a willingness to learn will define success.

The Road Ahead

India’s growth story is far from complete, but the foundations are stronger than ever. With increasing global interest, robust domestic participation, and a new generation of entrepreneurs, the country is poised for sustained expansion.As Girotra summed up, “Every challenge brings opportunity. And for India, this moment presents one of the biggest opportunities yet.”