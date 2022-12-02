Over the last couple of years, healthcare workers have been greatly tested in the intensity of time and effort in their field. There has been a huge lack of skilled professionals in the healthcare industry world over. At the height of the pandemic, hospital systems worldwide collapsed, prompting calls for action to stem the steep attrition rate in the healthcare industry. Those highly visible cracks in the industry brought us face to face with a hard reality check during the pandemic that shook the entire world in 2019. The health workers failed to cope with the stress caused by the unprecedented workload, often working in shifts lasting more than 24 hours. The inability of healthcare infrastructure and health workers to cope with tremendous workload around the world at the height of the outbreak prompted calls for measures to arrest the increasing job attrition crisis plaguing the sector.

A key takeaway from this fiasco was the healthcare industry's lack of adoption of available technology like artificial intelligence. Deployment of artificial intelligence at places and segments where it matters would have prevented this dire situation from arising in the first place. In today's day and age, AI has become commonplace in every industry. Its mass adoption in the healthcare sector can aid industry professionals to streamline tasks, improving operational efficiency, enhancing monitoring capabilities, and simplifying complex treatment procedures.

Large tech companies have enhanced their investment in AI healthcare innovations as they have steadfast convictions in the potential of AI to improve healthcare systems. For instance, a Bengaluru-based digital health, and wellness company has come up with a virtual assistant, the world's first AI nutritionist. It solves user queries about fitness, nutrition, and health in 10 different languages. It also provides nutritional suggestions and calorie tracking to its users and all that is done with the help of AI.

Another instance is ACSG Corp ., which is heavily investing in research efforts to build AI video analytics solutions for various domains that include healthcare provider services. This will aid healthcare workers in responding proactively to alerts and inputs suggested by AI. This will result in real-time data being served to the clients based on data analysis such as the uptick in vital signs, fluctuation in blood pressure, and weight measurements to serve patients efficiently as needed. In the event of any unexpected activity in patient healthcare indicators, on-call doctors are alerted and provided with a collective report to provide an on-the-spot accurate diagnosis for the patient. The significant advantage, in this case, is that real-time data can better inform doctors to improve the diagnosis.

Similarly, a Chennai-based AI healthcare start-up provides solutions for image-guided interventional procedures, emphasizing oncology and pain management. Radiologists around the world use Perfint's robotic systems for biopsy, drug delivery, ablation, drainage, precise needle aspiration, and various pain treatment procedures to treat cancerous and non-cancerous pain.

By eliminating the need for humans to perform routine duties, clinicians will have greater time to spend interacting with patients and know them way better than is the norm. Improving data accessibility aids healthcare professionals in taking the proper steps to treat symptoms and diseases. AI has, time and again, reduced administrative errors, saving a lot of vital resources across industries.

AI has come a long way and continues to evolve and reach newer heights. In the medical world, the human touch will always be essential, as AI may exclude certain variables that humans would take into account. Despite some challenges and limitations that AI faces, innovative technologies by tech leaders, such as the ACSG Corp., promise extraordinary benefits to the medical sector. Deploying AI in this industry can massively assist medical practitioners in focusing on pressing matters. The new tech era comes with a healthy interaction between healthcare professionals and tech industry experts to improve technology and provide healthcare workers with trusted and valuable insights. From patients to doctors, the use of artificial intelligence has improved the quality of life for everyone.