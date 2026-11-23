Mumbai: The Household Income Survey, launched in April this year, is expected to be completed by March, with nearly two-thirds of the fieldwork already finished, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Data Users Conference on the New Series of GDP, CPI and IIP, Garg said the response from households has been encouraging, with people actively participating in the survey.

He said the exercise aims to develop a better understanding of income distribution across different household income groups, or deciles.

"We are not interested in individual incomes," Garg clarified, adding that the focus is on understanding the broader income distribution in the country.

The survey is expected to provide important insights into household income patterns and strengthen the country's statistical database.

On the government's digital push, Garg said India is a data-rich country and that data is increasingly being recognised as an economic asset. He said the System of National Accounts 2025 places emphasis on data as an asset, and the government is working out the methodology to incorporate it into GDP calculations during the next base revision.

He also said states are working towards rebasing their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), with the exercise expected to be completed in the coming months.

On District Domestic Product (DDP), Garg said several states currently prepare estimates based on allocation methods, but efforts are underway to improve the methodology and make the figures more accurate. More states are expected to adopt the improved approach by next year.

Garg added that the government is also pushing for digitisation of local body accounts and greater transparency through platforms such as the Panchayat Advancement Index and portals developed by the Ministry of Housing.