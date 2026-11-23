Mumbai: The revised GDP, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series will help the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assess economic conditions more accurately and make better-informed monetary policy decisions, RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Gupta said the revised statistical series capture the structural changes in the Indian economy, including evolving consumption patterns, changing sectoral contributions and new sources of growth.

She highlighted that the revised GDP series, with 2022-23 as the base year, incorporates wider surveys, administrative data and double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture. The changes are expected to improve the reliability of growth estimates and reduce revisions in successive data releases.

Gupta said more stable GDP estimates would support better-calibrated monetary policy, as the RBI relies on early economic indicators and provisional data while assessing growth and inflation trends.

On inflation measurement, she pointed to the updated CPI series, which uses the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey to determine consumption weights instead of the older 2011-12 data. The revised basket reflects changing household spending patterns, with a shift in the relative importance of food and non-food items.

The new CPI series also incorporates prices from 12 online markets for the first time, reflecting the growing role of digital consumption. It excludes free public distribution system items and employer-provided and government accommodation from the relevant calculations, while expanding house rent coverage to rural areas.

Gupta said these changes would help narrow the gap between measured and perceived inflation and provide more detailed information on price movements across regions.

The revised IIP series has also increased the weight of technology- and consumption-oriented sectors, including motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals and electronics, while reducing the weight of sectors such as petroleum products and mining.

She said better-quality economic data was crucial for understanding the changing economy and strengthening policy decisions.