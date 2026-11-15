House Of Abhinandan Lodha Returns ₹1,100 Crore To HDFC Capital, Facilitates Early Exit Across Five Projects |

Mumbai: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the largest branded land developer in the country, announced a successful exit for one of its leading investors, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited.

The successful exit reflects HoABL’s focus on creating long-term value through strategic real estate investments, disciplined asset management and execution-led growth.

In 2023, HoABL partnered with HDFC Capital to set up a joint platform to invest in plotted developments and low-rise projects located in metros, Tier II cities and emerging markets in India. HDFC Capital has committed ~ Rs 1,500 crore to the platform across 11 projects. Earlier than scheduled delivery of certain projects has driven strong cash flows, enabling HoABL to provide an exit before due date to HDFC Capital across five projects. To date, HoABL has returned ~ Rs 1,100 crore to HDFC Capital under the platform.

Vipul Roongta, CEO, HDFC Capital said, “HoABL is a new-age real estate company which has successfully created a differentiated real estate niche, particularly through plotted developments, low-rise projects and focus on affordable and mid-income housing in key property markets across India. HDFC Capital has been an early investor in HoABL and the value creation on our investments reflects the strong partnerships that HDFC Capital builds. We look forward to our continued association with HoABL.”

“We are delighted to facilitate this successful exit for our key investor. It is a significant milestone for us and demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful value for our investment partners. The transaction underscores HoABL’s approach of identifying high-potential real estate opportunities and actively working towards value creation throughout the investment lifecycle. The company remains focused on building a strong portfolio and delivering sustainable outcomes for its investors. We are grateful to HDFC Capital for trusting us, especially during our initial phase,” said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, HoABL.

Creating Value Through Real Estate

Over the past five years, HoABL has focused on identifying strategic locations, acquiring quality assets, developing projects, improving asset value, and executing disciplined investment strategies.

The successful investor exit adds another milestone to the company’s growth journey and reinforces its objective of becoming a trusted partner for investors seeking opportunities in the real estate sector.

Mumbai-based real estate investment bank, TrustCap acted as sole financial advisor to the transactions.

Disclaimer: ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ has been established in 2020 and is not, in any manner, associated with ‘Lodha’ / ‘Lodha Group’.