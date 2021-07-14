Hotels, malls gearing up in Chennai's Old Mahabalipuram Road as IT firms open premises

With the IT firms calling on their employees to report for duty at offices, the restaurants, malls and paying guest accommodations are gearing up for the expected business.

In the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the hub of IT industry of Chennai, several restaurants are expecting a good footfall as IT firms are slowly opening their premises. The increase in vehicular traffic through the OMR stretch has also caught up and according to transport officials, the traffic increase is due to the opening-up of firms and other business establishments on the stretch.

Restaurants and paying guest accommodations are also preparing themselves for the opening of the IT firms as these two categories will be in high demand on the stretch.

Murugan Pandyan who runs a paying guest accommodation near the OMR stretch said that he has already conducted three-four rounds of cleaning of his premises and has prepared for the IT employees to return.

While speaking to IANS, Murugan said, "Most of the IT employees have informed us that their offices would start functioning in a couple of weeks and some have already commenced operations. Our old customers are coming back and we have already given a few rooms on rent and people have come in. Most prefer non-ac rooms as there are apprehensions over living in air-conditioned rooms. Also, we have reduced the number of people in a room from four to two and most are converted as single rooms."