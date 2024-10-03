'Horrified To See How Corruption Is Normalized': X User Reveals The Ordeal Of Home-Buying, How Can You Find A Resolve To The Matter?

Home-buying in this part of the world can be a complicated affair, and bureaucratic web that one has to untangle is one of the biggest points of contention that many often cite in the home-buying experience. This experience is more fraught in agony when one is

'Systematic Corruption'

One X user recently shared their ordeal while trying to buy a home. The X user named Kasturi posted on the social media platform, saying, "How Systematic corruption looks : I recently bought a small flat in Hyderabad."

In her experience, while trying to buy a house in one of the biggest cities in the country, the X user said, " Horrified to see how corruption is normalized in registration process."

I recently bought a small flat in Hyderabad. Horrified to see how corruption is normalized in registration process. They asked me to pay 25k cash for ' documentation fees', if I dont pay, some query will be raised & my registration stalled . — Kasturi (@KasthuriShankar) October 1, 2024

The user even gave inputs into the total amount that asked as a part of the bribe. She said, "hey asked me to pay 25k cash for ' documentation fees', if I dont pay, some query will be raised & my registration stalled ."

Furthermore, she added, "When I protested , they told me that it is actually a special offer price , less than the standard rate!. Out of 34 flat owners, I am the only one holding out, even builder is vexed with me. I feel like my Bharateeyudu dad !"

In addition, she also said, In the past year in my area, around one lakh flats have been registered. At a nominal (!) rate of 30k per apt, that is a whopping 300 crores!. The justification is ' it gets divided among many people ' from top to bottom. I am so sick."

How To Tackle This Matter?

While responding to this X thread, another X user commented on the matter, directing towards a redressal.

The user said, Raise it in CPGAMS portal once they start queries and delays. Look at how fast it gets processed"

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an online platform available to the citizens 24x7 to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery. It is a single portal connected to all the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and States.

How to use CPGRAMS?

The users can lodge complaints from anywhere and at any time. The user has to visit the official website at https://pgportal.gov.in. After registration, one is expected to remember their registration number.

This would help the complainant track the status of the grievance.