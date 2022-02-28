Hopcharge launches on-demand, doorstep EV charging service

Hopcharge, on-demand, doorstep, fast Electric Vehicle charging service, after a successful pilot run in parts of Gurgaon, has launched its services across Gurgaon and plans to deploy Hopcharge across all major metropolitans in the coming months.

The startup is addressing the challenges of unavailability of charging facilities, slow charging at home and productive time being consumed to charge vehicles, by deploying it’s unique made-in-India, patented, rapid charging technology that enables modular and mobile charging infrastructure that augments local grid, minimises expensive grid upgrade and saves productive time for EV owners, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2019, Hopcharge is a Gurgaon-based startup that allows introducing a charging system consisting of connected and portable power banks with high power charging capabilities specifically designed for EVs.

How it works

The startup offers a virtual energy cloud for EV owners which synchronizes with the grid to balance the supply and demand of energy in a time and space distributed manner.

Users can avail of the service through the Android/iOS app supported by a technology-enabled back-end energy management system to execute the end-to-end process and supports all the EV models globally.

Hopcharge offers multiple ad hoc and subscription models like HopechargeX or Hopcharge Xpresso, through which the consumers can book for on-demand charging.

These subscription models are uniquely designed around customers' various charging needs.

Hopcharge’s patented technology also ensures a healthy battery life to reduce the overall cost of ownership and 0 downtime or loss of productive hours of consumers, it said.

Plug and Play charging network

Arjun Singh, Co-Founder and CEO at Hopcharge, stated, ”We have created Hopcharge as a plug and play fast-charging network that is available any day anytime anywhere in the city. Since it's a charging station coming to the EV users instead of the other way around, it frees up the Ev user while we charge the EV, plus it saves them the hassle of sanctioning load, installing, and maintaining it. Early response from EV owners has been overwhelming, and more and more people are requesting us to expand and provide our services in their respective cities across the world. With our made in India technology, we aim to make Hopcharge the game-changer and become the enabler technology for EV adoption in the world.”

“Even in the US, challenges related to charging infrastructure will potentially slow down the adoption of EVs if not addressed properly. A large percentage of US households in cities lack access to home charging. For these households to rely only on public charging will be expensive and inconvenient, resulting in a significant loss of productive time,” said Mario Holdsworth, former founder of Evercharge USA and who has been board advisor in the Hopcharge since inception.

Learnings from challenges identified in mature markets like the USA are well implemented by Hopcharge. Holdsworth said, post-successful pilot of Hopcharge, there is a solution for the challenges faced in faster adoption of EV and soon plans to roll out a global pilot would be in place.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:08 AM IST