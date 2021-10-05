Honda motorcycle, scooters cross 5 cr customer milestone in domestic market

The cumulative domestic sales of the two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed the 5 crore domestic sales-mark in the country since start of operations in 2001.

The company made its entry with its first two-wheeler - Activa - in 2001.

Subsequently, Honda gained its first one crore customers in the initial 11 years. "Growing three times this speed, the company achieved the two-crore sales milestone in just three years," the company said in a statement.

"While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crore customers were added with acceleration in just 5 years running to breach 5 crore customer milestone."

At present, the company operates 4 plants and offers 22 models including scooters and motorcycles.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:11 PM IST