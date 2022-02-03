HomeLane appoints Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer

HomeLane announced the appointment of Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer; effective January 25, 2022. Mediratta will play a pivotal role in leading the brand innovation and customer acquisition strategies for the company. He will report to HomeLane’s Co-founder and COO, Tanuj Choudhry.

In his new role, Mediratta will also focus on HomeLane’s go-to-market strategy, brand building, lead generation to drive growth and in increasing customer mindshare through integrated marketing communications.

Mediratta joins HomeLane from AB InBev in Singapore, where he was the Director Of Marketing and Commercial Operations for the company in the South East Asia region. With over 14 years of experience, he will bring cross- sectorial experience and global strategic expertise, on board.

Srikanth Iyer & Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founders, HomeLane said, “Udit is a highly capable marketing leader with extensive industry experience and a proven-track record of building strategies for leading global brands. He will add significant value to our brand, HomeLane and help us evolve and augment our customer engagement.”

The Co-Founders also added, “Considering the growth of HomeLane, despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, we continue to invest in and strengthen our team with our focus to capture new opportunities, expand our services into more markets. We are delighted to welcome Udit on board and look forward to working with him.”

Udit Mediratta said, “It has been impressive to see the growth of HomeLane. I truly look forward to joining this dynamic and innovation-driven company with an exceptionally committed team and to contribute towards scaling the future growth of the company.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:11 AM IST