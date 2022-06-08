Home decor e-commerce brand The June Shop raises undisclosed funding

The June Shop will use the acquired funds to address the organisation's growing needs, for product innovation, inventory diversification, recruitment, web and app development and to ramp up the marketing activities | Unsplash

The June Shop, a design-inspired home decor e-commerce brand, based out of Kolkata has announced it has secured an unknown amount from angel investors. The round was led by angel investors in their personal capacity, including Vijay Subramaniam (Former Head of Content for Amazon Prime Video, India), Pratik Nahata and Sreekumar Krishnan (Founders, Voxtur Ventures). Angel fund backs early-stage entrepreneurs building the future through technology.

The June Shop will use the acquired funds to address the organisation's growing needs, for product innovation, inventory diversification, recruitment, web and app development and to ramp up the marketing activities.

The brand enables customers to create a personal and modern space. Revamping dull spaces with exciting and modern decor pieces is their motto.

On the fundraise Rishav Nahata, Founder, The June Shop, said, “There is a huge untapped potential in the Indian market for design-oriented, functional home décor and accessories. Born to address this need, the brand curated multiple ranges of décor products. The products are ideal for consumers who prefer fun, premium and aesthetic elements for their home & beyond. The recently raised funds will further allow us to transform into a more luxe and premium collection.”

Vansikha Nahata, CEO, The June Shop, added, “Our entire team has shown great resilience in building a brand that thrives on the idea of revamping one’s space keeping affordability in mind. The word ‘June’ means youth in Latin, and that’s what we keep in mind while ideating our products. We aim to energise any space by renovating with meaningful, beautiful and fresh décor pieces.The brand journey that began with gifting products has now evolved into a one-stop shop for home décor pieces with plans to expand into more premium & elite categories.”

With an aim to expand the manufacturing base predominantly to India the brand has incorporated the #MakeinIndia drive. This has created more job opportunities. Global expansion is also on the roadmap with a focus on building sustainable state-of-the-art products for every space be it home, office or kitchen. There’s a lot of ideation and research going on in curating unique and functional products for smart homes, the statement added.

While commenting on his investment decision, Vijay Subramaniam, former Head of Content for Amazon Prime Video, India said, “I am always excited to support young entrepreneurs like Rishav and Vansikha who are fueling entrepreneurship in India. The June Shop reflects the sensibility of a generation of independent and self-made innovators who with their creativity and agility found an opportunity to serve today’s discerning consumers with high quality design and great value for money. They have been bootstrapped and profitable.”

Pratik Nahata and Sreekumar Krishnan Founders, Voxtur Ventures, an Angel fund echoed the sentiment and added, “As a platform, we strive to empower entrepreneurs and e-commerce businesses like The June Shop. By extending a revenue-based financing we try to catalyse their growth. This D2C platform has a 25 percent return rate of repeated customers with less than 2 percent unsatisfactory product return rate.”