Holani Group Launches ₹ 400 Crore SME-Focused Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a fund promoted by Holani Group, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) registration for its Alternate Investment Fund, enabling it to operate as an equity fund house. The development marks a significant milestone for the Holani Group and its foray into fund management and investment.

Managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP, the Holani Venture Capital Fund has been duly registered under SEBI as a Category I Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). With SEBI’s green light, the Holani Venture Capital Fund is now authorised to raise and invest Rs. 300 crore of investor money in the Indian equity markets. The fund also has a green-shoe option to retain additional Rs. 100 crore.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, said, “I am thrilled to introduce the Holani Ventures Capital Fund, which signifies our commitment to empowering SMEs and fuelling their growth. The fund further enhances our ability to serve our clients and partners by providing them with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs. This achievement is an exciting step forward in our ongoing mission to provide unparalleled financial services and support to our valued clients.”

The team at Holani Venture Capital Fund seeks to identify and capitalise on investment opportunities in equity markets through a combination of thorough due diligence, sectoral expertise and a keen eye for emerging trends in the market. With a sector-agnostic strategy, the Fund aims to identify the intrinsic value of investable companies across sectors, including digital technology, hardware, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, mobility, financial technology, business enablement consumer technology and other emerging technologies.

The Fund’s investment strategy remains anchored in meticulous research and prudent risk management principles, ensuring that every rupee invested yields optimal returns and creates long-term value for clients.

Holani Consultants is a Merchant Banker and Stock Broker based in Jaipur. Led by Mr. Holani, it offers the entire spectrum of financial market services such as IPO management, Business Valuation consultancy, Financial Management and Advisory, Bank Financing, Stock Broking and other advisory/consultancy services related to the Securities Market. The company has assisted in the valuations of more than 100 private placement transactions and has handled various SME and mainboard IPOs/Rights Issues.