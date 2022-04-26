HMD Global to ramp up mobile exports from India; keen to source more components locally

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia-branded handsets, is keen to scale up its mobile exports from India, as the company looks at various levers, including sourcing more components locally, to deepen its commitment towards the manufacturing ecosystem in the country, a senior official said.

India is a "very important" market for HMD Global, and the company considers it to also be a key global destination for sourcing and manufacturing, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President of HMD Global, said.

On Tuesday, the firm announced a slew of devices — Nokia G21 smartphone, Nokia C01 Plus, two feature phones — Nokia 105 Plus and Nokia 105.

The company also announced two audio accessories — Nokia Go Earbuds+ and Nokia Comfort Earbuds.

Nokia G21 has a 50MP triple camera as well as AI imaging, which provides battery life of up to three days and offers OS upgrades of two years and more security updates in the segment, stated a company release.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:39 PM IST