 Hitachi probes possible data breach after ransomware attack
Hitachi has disconnected the third-party system, and deployed forensic IT experts to help analyze the nature and scope of the attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Hitachi Energy

According to an exchange filing, energy giant Hitachi is investigating a data breach, after a cyber attack on one of its third-party software providers.

The firm called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group that could have resulted in an unauthorized access to employee data in some countries.

Hitachi has disconnected the third-party system, and deployed forensic IT experts to help analyze the nature and scope of the attack.

Employees who may be affected have been informed and are being provided the necessary support.

They have also notified relevant data privacy, security and law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate with stakeholders.

There's no information to suggest that security or reliability of customer data has been compromised.

