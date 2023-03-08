HDFC Bank's non-bank lending unit confirms data breach | HDFC

While HDFC on Monday maintained that there was no breach in its system, its non-bank lending unit HDB Financial Services on Tuesday said that there was a data breach at one of its server providers.

HDB Financial Services confirms data breach

As reported by Reuters HDB in an emailed statement said, "We have taken immediate steps to secure the service provider's system to prevent any further unauthorized access."

The company is yet to comment on the nature of the data breach and details on how many customers were affected.

The company also said that it is working with a regulator and an office of the government to investigate the data breach.

HDFC on Monday had said, " There is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident in our systems."

HDB Data leak

Yourstory was first to report on the breach and in its report stated that about 30 GB of customer data has been leaked containing approximately 73 million entries from the period between May 2022 and February 2023.

The datasets contain consumer information from consumer durable loans and two-wheeler loans and according to the report the data released contained data of customers applying for credit and the status of their loans.