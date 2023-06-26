Hinglish AI From Reliance Jio Allows MG's Comet EV To Interact With Indians In Their Own Language

From voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri to generative AI such as ChatGPT, interaction between man and machine has come a long way. But while talking to smart devices and getting human-like responses from chatbots is getting common, soon Indians will be able to talk to cars in their own language.

Adapting to local dialects

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has joined hands with Morris Garage, to provide a Hinglish voice assistant among other features for connected smart cars.

Apart from catering to different dialects of the native Indian consumers, the Hello Jio Voice Assistant on MG's Comet EV also provides updates on cricket, new, horoscope and the weather.

Does more than just talking back

Drivers can also program the assistant to play songs automatically and order it to turn the AC on among other functions.

Apart from the compatible hardware of the car, the Jio voice assistant will be integrated with payment apps, music apps and other platforms.

The Comet EV will also get additional security thanks to the Jio eSIM integrated into it, which will identify the car and also encrypts every communication between the driver and the vehicle.