VinFast taps HERE to accelerate in-car navigation for its smart electric cars

CES 2022 – VinFast, Vietnam manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets, today announced that its first three smart electric car models VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9 will be deploying HERE Navigation, a one-stop navigation application, for its connected in-vehicle navigation experience. VinFast will also be integrating HERE’s software development kit (SDK) into its dedicated smartphone mobile application to deliver a seamless and smart driving experience, it said in a press statement.

How it works

HERE Navigation will offer VinFast’s Electric Vehicles (EVs) drivers multi-stop route planning based on the charge level of the car, as well as automatic addition of charging stops should drivers decide to make a re-route, all powered by the HERE EV Charge Points Point of Interest (POIs) and application programming interface (API), it said in a press statement.

With daily updates to the EV Charge Points POIs, global coverage and up-to-date availability information of EV Charge Points, drivers will be reassured to always stay charged and drive efficiently with routes planned for the EV’s maximized range.

HERE Navigation further enables VinFast to take advantage of the navigation as a service model provided by HERE to achieve a simplified infotainment supply chain and development process. This enables the Vietnamese automaker to update and upgrade its navigation offerings with new features and services throughout the vehicle's life cycle. The benefit of doing so includes lowering costs and improving scalability, allowing VinFast to deliver a unique In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI) system and having an edge over its competition.

VinFast EV drivers will enjoy a rich and embedded experience that includes online and offline search and routing, traffic information, active lane assistance, and turn-by-turn voice guidance that allows drivers to stay focused while driving. With HERE SDK integrated into VinFast’s mobile application, users can leverage advanced location services at their fingertips to support their journeys.

“In the era of connected vehicle, it’s important for us to remain competitive by being agile and flexible with our offerings,” said Hong Sang Bae, Chief Technology Officer at VinFast. “The services put forth by HERE are outstanding and they offer one of the most customizable, reliable, and accurate navigation systems for electric vehicles. Not only are these services cost-effective and highly scalable, they provide our drivers with an upgraded overall navigation and driving experience. Thanks to the collaboration with HERE, we are able to carry out our mission to offer one of the best intelligent mobility experiences to our customers.”

Abhijit Sengupta, Director and Head of Business for Southeast Asia and India at HERE Technologies said, “VinFast has been making impressive headway in the Southeast Asia automotive industry, and are continuing to do so globally. We’re proud that they have chosen our services for their first smart electric vehicle line-up. End-users can expect to be greeted with a unique IVI system that can also be connected to their mobile phones, providing a truly connected driving experience.”

The VF e34 electric cars are now available in Vietnam. A handover ceremony for the first batch of the cars to its customers was held in December 2021, at VinFast’s manufacturing complex, located in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:54 PM IST