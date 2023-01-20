e-Paper Get App
The last day for the shareholders to upload the documents to reduce the tax or for no tax deduction is January 30, 2023 at 5 pm.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc creates shareholder portal to upload documents | Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited on Friday announced that they have created a shareholders portal on their website under the tab investors where shareholders who wish to reduce their TDS from the third interim dividend can upload the requisite documents.

The third interim dividend amount for the financial year 2022–2023 was declared on January 19, 2023. The last day for the shareholders to upload the documents to reduce the tax or to request no tax deduction is January 30, 2023, at 5 pm.

Crisil ratings

On January 18, Crisil reaffirmed the AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc. The company on Thursday announced its earnings with its net profit dropping to Rs 2,156 crore and the total revenue at Rs 8,214 crore.

On Friday at 12:36 pm IST, the shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited were at 352.10 down by 6.74 per cent.

