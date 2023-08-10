Hindustan Zinc Appoints Pallavi Joshi Bakhru As Additional Non-Executive Woman Independent Director | File

Hindustan Zinc appointed Pallavi Joshi Bakhru as additional non-executive woman independent director from August 10, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was based on the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Pallavi will hold the position for the next two years till August 9, 2025.

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru aged 55 years is a fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. She sits on the Boards of two listed and unlisted Companies as an Independent/ Non-executive Director.

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru has over 30 years of experience spanning solutions and clients in different sectors. She was the head of tax at a large $ 15 Billion natural resources group for five years and assisted with growth strategies.

Currently, Ms. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru leads the Private Client Service offering at Grant Thornton Bharat and also heads the India - UK Corridor for the Firm. In 2015, Pallavi Joshi Bakhru was recognized as one of the Top 10 Women in Tax in India by the International Tax Review.

Her specialties include corporate tax, litigation, including being a part of a team that ran an international arbitration under Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), tax structuring and regulatory matters pertaining to FEMA. Over the years, she has simplified the global structure of some large groups, institutionalized a royalty payment system, resolved some high-pitched tax litigation and done Advocacy.

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru has experience in Owners & Private Clients, Natural resources, consumer and retail, aviation, manufacturing, and education. Her clients range from large listed to privately held companies and high-net worth-individuals.

Pallavi is a regular speaker at various events hosted by Trade bodies which include CII, FICCI, Yi-Fi, TiE, and VIA. She actively represents the Firm on discussions ranging from succession planning to tax structuring. As leader of the UK Corridor at the Firm, she leads the Britain meets India Report launched annually in partnership with the CII and supported by the UK’s DIT.